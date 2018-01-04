Winter Storm Warning in effect until Friday

A winter storm bringing heavy and blowing snow is expected to last throughout the day until early Friday morning. The storm could bring a possible 8 to 12 inches of snow by the time it is over according to the National Weather Service.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Tree branches could fall as well. Snowfall rates of around 1 inch per hour are expected this morning into early afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. The weather service advises that if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Weston, all public schools and the school campus are closed today. The Board of Selectmen’s meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled.

Residents are welcome to come to Weston Town Hall and the library to warm up and charge portable devices if needed. Should the need arise, the hours of operation for town hall and the library will be expanded, according to Weston’s Emergency Management Director, Joe Miceli.

He said all residents should be prepared to shelter in place for up to 72 hours during any emergency event, including the storage of potable water and the usage of safe alternative heating sources.

“Residents should call 9-1-1 if they are experiencing a true emergency but utilize the routine number of 203-222-2600 for non-life threatening emergencies,” Miceli said.

Power outages should be reported directly to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000.

Business hours for the Weston Public Library:

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m.