Epiphany Bonfire is this Saturday in Weston

Emmanuel Episcopal Church is holding its 12th annual Epiphany Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The event is described as a great way to dispose of Christmas trees and do something good for the community. Residents can choose to drop off or bring their Christmas trees to Emmanuel at 285 Lyons Plain Road or call the church and a volunteer will pick it up from your home.

The suggested donation is $25 if you bring your tree, $35 if it is picked up. For more information or to schedule a tree pickup, call 203-227-8565 or email [email protected].

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Emmanuel will hold a bonfire with all the trees that were collected. This is a family-friendly event made possible by the support of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department who will stack the trees, control the fire and extinguish it completely.

All event proceeds will go to the Weston Warm-Up Fund which helps Weston residents who cannot adequately heat and fuel their homes without help.

The public is invited to the bonfire, which will be followed by refreshments in Emmanuel’s Parish Hall.

Checks for fully tax-deductible donations may be made out to the Weston Warm-Up Fund and given to church volunteer drivers when they pick up trees, or to Emmanuel staff at the event.