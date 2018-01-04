Radon test kits available at Westport-Weston Health Dept.

Radon test kits are available for Weston and Westport residents free of charge while supplies last.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas that is formed from the radioactive decay of radium and uranium, which occurs naturally in bedrock worldwide.

Radon is drawn into the home through cracks and other openings in the foundation, and can accumulate in the home, especially in winter months when the heating system is on and the windows and doors are closed.

Exposure to radon does not cause initial symptoms, but exposure over a long period can damage your lungs. The U.S. Surgeon General has warned that exposure to elevated levels of radon in indoor air is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths each year in nonsmokers. Data show compelling evidence of an association between lung cancer and prolonged residential radon exposure. The EPA estimates that more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States are attributed to radon in indoor air.

The Westport Weston Health District will make available a limited number of do-it-yourself radon testing kits at no charge to residents through March 2018.

Mark Cooper, director of health, strongly recommends that all residents test their homes for radon and that action should be taken to reduce high levels.

Testing is simple: it is as easy as opening a radon detection container, placing it in a designated area, and after a set number of days, sending the detector to the State of Connecticut’s laboratory for analysis. Residents using the test kits will be contacted by the WWHD with the results and recommendations as appropriate.

Visit the Westport Weston Health District at 180 Bayberry Lane, Westport, Mondays through Fridays, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to obtain a radon test kit and information about radon exposure. For additional information, call Monica Wheeler at the WWHD at 203- 227-9571, ext. 242, or visit wwhd.org.