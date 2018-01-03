Emergency storm announcement, Weston schools closed

Weston public schools have announced they will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 4, in anticipation of a major winter storm which could bring strong winds and power outages.

The town of Weston is gearing up for the storm, according to Joe Miceli, the town’s emergency management director, who issued the following statement:

“All emergency services and the Dept of Public Works have modified their staffing levels as deemed appropriate, all equipment has been checked and is ready to be deployed.

“We would like to remind residents that they are welcome to come to town hall and the library to warm up and charge portable devices if needed. Should the need arise, we will expand the hours of operation for town hall and the library.

“In the event of widespread outages and significant tree damage that will last for several days, we could also opt to open a comfort station at the high school, as we have done after hurricanes Irene and Sandy.

“All residents should be prepared to shelter in place for up to 72 hours during any emergency event, including the storage of potable water and the usage of safe alternative heating sources.

“Residents should call 9-1-1 if they are experiencing a true emergency but utilize the routine number of 203-222-2600 for non-life threatening emergencies.

“We are also encouraging people to stay home during the storm if possible to allow our DPW crews to safely and effectively clear the roads. All downed power lines should always be treated as live and people should stay away from them. All power outages should be reported directly to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000.”

Business hours for the Weston Public Library:

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m.

RELATED: Storm preparation and power outage reporting tips