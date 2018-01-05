Movie Menu: Castaway, Under the Tuscan Sun, Deliverance, Goldfinger and more

In the mood for a movie this weekend? Check out what’s available on broadcast and cable television stations.

Friday, Jan. 5

Deliverance (1972)

Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds explore the backwoods of the Southeast in this stirring movie adaptation of the James Dickey novel. Look for the dueling banjos.

10 p.m. TCM

Saturday, Jan. 6

Presenting Lily Mars (1943)

Judy Garland wants to be a Broadway star in this engaging musical from the MGM factory of the 1940s. Van Heflin costars.

10 a.m. TCM

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Matt Damon looks for spiritual guidance for his golf game in this Robert Redford film about a magical caddy who does a lot more than tend to the clubs.

11:15 a.m. Flix

Cast Away (2000)

Tom Hanks snagged an Oscar nomination as a Fedex guy who takes home delivery seriously in this Robert Zemeckis epic about a man stranded on an island.

12:08 p.m. Starz

Cinderella (2015)

The Disney studios remake the animated classic into a live-action tale featuring a well-costumed Cate Blanchett as the ultimate step mother.

11:45 a.m. TBS

Madame Curie (1943)

Greer Garson was Oscar nominated for her moving portrayal of a landmark woman dedicated to scientific discoveries.

12 p.m. TCM

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Diane Lane shines as a woman who flees her daily routine by searching for food, wine and romance on the Italian countryside.

2 p.m. FX

The Thrill of It All (1963)

Doris Day delights as a suburban mother who suddenly becomes a television sensation when she makes an accidental commercial about soap. James Garner plays her baffled husband.

6 p.m. TCM

Sunday, Jan. 7

Goldfinger (1964)

Sean Connery makes his mark as the ultimate 007 in this classic adaptation of the Ian Fleming novel. Gert Frobe and Honor Blackman costar.

12:30 p.m. BBC

Ruthless People (1986)

Bette Midler — winding up her starring role on Broadway in Hello, Dolly — shines in this wacky comedy about a lady whose husband refuses to pay the ransom when she is kidnapped.

11 a.m. Sundance

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Johnny Depp was a Best Actor nominee for his inspired creation of a tormented man seeking revenge in this film version of the Stephen Sondheim musical.

2 p.m. Flix

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Brad Pitt makes a lasting impression as a young man searching for answers in the Montana wilderness in Robert Redford’s tribute to fly fishing and unconditional family support.

5:45 p.m. TCM