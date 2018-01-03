The Weston Forum

WGTV Channel 79 broadcast schedule

By Weston Forum on January 3, 2018

WGTV Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.

Current broadcast listing of local events on WGTV Channel 79:

  • Board of Selectmen Nov. 18 meeting, 9 a.m.
  • CT DOT public meeting on Route 57 closing in 2020, noon.
  • Board of Selectmen Nov. 16 meeting, 4 p.m.
  • Board of Selectmen Dec. 4 meeting, 6 p.m.
  • Board of Selectmen Dec. 21 meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.

Beginning in January, Channel 70 will start broadcasting and recording Board of Finance meetings in addition to the Board of Selectmen.

