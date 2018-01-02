With the help of a big second-quarter scoring run, the Weston High girls varsity basketball team upended Masuk 53-37 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

A seesaw first quarter ended with Masuk holding a slim 7-6 lead. Weston’s advantage in rebounding created more scoring chances in the second, as it went up 19-14.

The Trojans were in the bonus situation in foul shooting with 1:28 left in the half when they started a 16-point scoring run that lasted into the second half as they built a 37-21 lead.

Down 41-27 heading into the fourth quarter, Masuk used a couple of three-pointers to come within ten 43-33 but did not score in the final two minutes.

Three Weston players scored in double digits. Katie Orefice led the way with 19 points, including one three-pointer. She also had six assists.

Grace Toner was next with 16, including two three-pointers. Kate Joyce had ten and had five steals on defense.

Jen Welsh (pictured) scored four with seven rebounds.

Bridget Angus and Georgia Burkard each scored two.

Kaitlyn Infante led Masuk with 13 points, including three three-pointers. Briana Craig scored seven and Sammie Schiebe had five with one three-pointer. Emily Rentz and Emily Lange each scored two.