Weston selectmen revise maintainer job, make board appointments

The Board of Selectmen met in a regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 21, at Weston Town Hall. The following are among the items discussed and actions taken.

Building maintainer

The board unanimously approved the temporary hiring of Tony Cobelle as a building maintainer for a term not to exceed 60 days.

Cobelle is replacing building maintainer Roy Marsh, who was hired by the selectmen as the Dial-A-Ride van driver.

Cobelle is a temporary building maintainer; the town is looking to hire someone to fill the role full-time.

The board unanimously approved revisions to the building maintainer job description, so when job is publicly posted the duties are less vague than they were previously.

“We needed to revise the maintainer description because there wasn’t much specificity to it,” said Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz. “This revision has given it more specificity in terms of duties the job will take on.”

The duties include “repairing walls, painting, hanging things, fixing doors, replacing windows,” and more, according to Luiz.

Luiz said much of that work has been contracted out in the past, and the hiring of a new building maintainer will save money because these things can be done in-house.

“It’s going to be everything on the inside and the outside of the building, like cleaning gutters and some snow removal,” said Luiz.

Luiz said Cobelle is welcome to apply to become the full-time building maintainer, but emphasized that the town plans to hire the best candidate after an open search.

Resignations and appointments

The selectmen unanimously accepted three resignations from various boards. Ellen Strauss resigned from the Sustainability Committee effective Dec. 13, Michael Bellacosa resigned from the Library Board effective Nov. 16 and Paula Savignol resigned from the Board of Ethics, effective March 18.

The following appointments were made unanimously:

Mark Harper, animal control officer, for a term to end Dec. 31, 2018.

Denise Harvey, Children and Youth Commission, for a term to end Dec. 31, 2020.

Marina Coprio and Barbara Reynolds, alternate members of the Board of Assessment Appeals, for a term to end Dec. 31, 2021.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, Building Board of Appeals, for a term to end Dec. 31, 2022.

John Pokorny, fire marshal, Larry Roberts, deputy fire marshal, for terms to end Dec. 31, 2019.

Lynn Langlois, Historic District Commission, for a term to end Dec. 31, 2022.

Barbara Groves, Anne Hunt, Richard Ross, and Denis Toner, Library Board, for terms to end Dec. 31, 2021.

Woody Bliss, Panel of Moderators, for a term to end Dec. 31, 2021.

Walter Shanley, Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, for a term to end Dec. 31, 2019.

Mike Zegers and Michael Reiner, Conservation Commission, for terms to end Dec. 31, 2021.

Eric Albert, Ed Bello and Kirby Brendsel, Parks and Recreation Commission, for terms to end Dec. 31, 2021.

Effie Thieme and Ruth Israely, Board of Ethics, for terms to end Dec. 31, 2019.

Donation

The board unanimously accepted a donation of $2,000 to the Weston Police Department from the Huisking Foundation.

Vehicle sale

The board unanimously approved the sale of a 1997 fire tanker to the Sutton, Vt., fire department. The tanker will be sold to the department for $18,001. According to Luiz, Sutton has purchased fire vehicles from Weston in the past.

Temporary staffing

The board unanimously approved a supplemental appropriation of $5,000 for temporary staffing in Social Services.

Due to an absence in Social Services, a part-time position has been open for a few months and will continue to be open for a few months, according to Luiz.

Westonite Allison Lisbon has been filling that role, working 14 hours a week at $18 an hour. A previous supplemental appropriation authorized by the previous Board of Selectmen has been exhausted.

The appropriation needs to be confirmed by the Board of Finance before it is made official.