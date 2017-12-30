The Weston Forum

Weston: Hazardous Weather Outlook for the next week

By Patricia Gay on December 30, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

Today and tonight in Weston and throughout the area, 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected, making for slippery travel conditions. The leading edge of an area of light snow across the Lower Hudson Valley and Northeastern New Jersey will overspread the region through 10 a.m. Untreated and secondary roads will become quickly snow covered and slippery. Visibilities will quickly drop down to 2 to 3 miles. Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down this morning.

For Sunday through Friday, windchills as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero are likely for New Year Eve Night into New Year Day morning, and possibly also for Monday Night into Tuesday morning.

