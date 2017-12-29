Rain doesn’t dampen Weston’s Reservoir Run

Despite heavy rain and winds, a large group of runners turned out for the Kiwanis Club of Weston’s annual Reservoir Run half marathon and 5K on Sunday, Oct. 29.

More than 300 runners participated in this year’s event, which supported two local children’s charities: the Connecticut Food Bank’s Kids’ Backpack Program and the Weston Boosters Club Leadership Circle.

The male winner of the half marathon was Remington Ponce-Pore, a West Point cadet, with a time of 1:17:12. The female winner was Payton Boylston, also a West Point cadet, with a time of 1:34:21.

The 5K drew a large crowd, with participants ranging in age from 6 to 69 years old. The male winner of the 5K was Jacob Slife from West Point with a time of 16:37, and the female winner was Sahra Lascella from Norwalk, with a time of 22:26.

While runners for the Reservoir Run come from across the tri-state area and beyond, the event itself relies heavily on the commitment of a large group of local volunteers.

The Reservoir Run is spearheaded by Kiwanians Don and Phyllis Gary, with help from more than 80 additional volunteers, including members of the Kiwanis Club, Weston Police Department, Weston public schools, Boy Scouts, Weston girls track team, Weston Volunteer Fire Department, and Norfield Grange.

Volunteers helped coordinate registration, manned water stations, directed runners on the course, and provided refreshments after the race, which were donated by sponsors of the Reservoir Run.

The result of this year’s effort will have a significant impact on the beneficiaries of the race. The Connecticut Food Bank’s Kids’ Backpack Program — beneficiary of the half marathon — will receive approximately $20,000. This program services 500 children weekly and provides six meals and two snacks for students’ backpacks each Friday at the end of the school day to insure the children have enough food for the weekend. The $20,000 raised will provide funding for about 10 weeks of backpacks, or approximately 31,200 meals and 10,400 snacks.

The beneficiary of the 5K, the Weston Boosters Club Leadership Circle, will receive $2,250. The Leadership Circle is a program designed specifically for the high school athlete or leader.

Its goal is to provide training so students will be prepared to take on leadership roles at school or on their teams.

The Kiwanis Club of Weston sponsors a variety of programs and events to raise money for local organizations. The club’s membership is open to all men and women residing or working in the area. For more information, visit westonkiwanis.org.

