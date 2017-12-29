Malloy offers deficit mitigation options

Gov. Dannel Malloy issued a series of deficit mitigation options to the leadership of the Connecticut General Assembly for their review to resolve the state’s approximately $208- million current-year deficit.

In a letter to the leaders, Malloy said his administration is providing the legislature with a “menu of choices” for their consideration. He said the options include both expenditure reductions and revenue options that total almost $303 million, providing legislators with flexibility to consider selecting among various measures to arrive at a balanced budget.

Alternatively, he said, legislators could take all of the options in order to put the budget almost $95 million in projected surplus.

“I understand these options will be almost universally objectionable, and that there is little appetite among you or your members for making such adjustments to your budget,” Malloy wrote. “In fact, I agree these changes are difficult and that in better economic times, with a balanced budget, none of us would put them on the table for consideration. However, I have a clear statutory obligation to provide you with a plan to mitigate the deficit. Moreover, I believe we do a disservice to the public when we defer necessary steps and fail to take decisive action, ultimately making the cost to taxpayers and damage to government services even more severe.”

The proposed cuts fulfill the governor’s statutory duty to provide a deficit mitigation plan to the General Assembly by Dec. 31. A deficit mitigation was triggered by the certification of a deficit of approximately $208 million by Comptroller Kevin Lembo on Dec. 1, which represented a deficit in excess of 1% of expenditures.

Among the budget mitigation items proposed by Malloy are raising a number of taxes, including bumping the current state sales tax rate from 6.35% to 6.50% or as high as 6.90%. He also proposed increasing the tax on cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and cigars. He also proposed creating a 7% tax rate on restaurant transactions.

Cost-cutting measures include reducing health care, social services, welfare, and other programs.

For towns, he proposed cutting $50 million from municipal aid, which could come from the Education Cost Sharing program.

He is also proposing raising real estate conveyance tax rates.