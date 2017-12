Fran Goldstein, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee of Weston, has issued a notice to all enrolled members of the Democratic Party of Weston.

Pursuant to the rules of the Democratic Party and state election laws, Weston Democrats are hereby notified that a caucus will be held on Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. at Weston Town Hall, 56 Norfield Road, Weston to endorse candidates for the Democratic Town Committee and to transact other business as may be proper to come before said caucus.