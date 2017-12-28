The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Weston 60, SMSA 49

Paced by some strong defense in the first half, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated Sports and Medical Sciences Academy (SMSA) 60-49 in the finals of the Rybczyk Memorial Holiday Tournament at Plainville High on Thursday, Dec.28.

Weston, which defeated Haddam-Killingworth in the first round of the tournament, had a slim 18-14 lead after one quarter. Holding the competition to single digits in the next frame, Weston got the cushion it needed for the rest of the night.

Up ten (32-22) at halftime, the Trojand maintained the pace in each of the last two quarters to keep the competition at a safe distance.

Chriatian Watanbe led WEston with 17 points, including two three-pointers. Also getting ten assists, he was named the tournament MVP.

Dan Slow scored 11 points, including three three-pointers. Evan Levine netted nine and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Aidan Mettel, Jack McCStocker and James Goetz each scores six, the latter also getting one three-pointer. Hohn Jones and Luke Davies had three and two points respectively.

Tre Bailey led SMSA with 13 points. Nasir Williams scored 12.

