A little help came the way of the Weston High wrestling team in its match against Harding.

The Trojans got some easy points when its opponent forfeited six weight classes for not having enough wrestlers. Weston fared well in the matches it actually wrestled for a 60-24 win in Bridgeport on Thursday, Dec.28.

Jack Tunney got the win by forfeit at 106 pounds but the Presidents evened things up with the 113-pound division when Xavier Reid pinned Julian Schlossberg in 39 seconds. When Weston claimed the next six contests it put itself in good shape. Four were by forfeit.

Alex Daniel took 120 pounds in this fashion and Jade Dayton did likewise at 126. Also getting the win, Breon Phifer was at 132 pounds.

Tony Fontana won by pin at 138 pounds when he defeated Nasier Gibbs in 1:11. At 145 pounds, Jake Cavicchia pinned Devin Allen in 1:30.

The 52-pound class went to Weston by forfeit before the President stopped the run when Charles Rivas pinned Seth Papay in 3:21 at 160 pounds. Harding also took 170 pounds with Hector Correa pinning Luke McNally in 5:06.

Weston, however, claimed the next three divisions, including one by forfeit when Cam Fontana took 182 pounds. Connor Trail then pinned Messiah Mays in 2:55 at 195 pounds.

Charles Gallardo pinned Humberto Rodriguez in 2:23 at 220 pounds. Getting the last word in, Harding won at 285 with Troy Rainey pinning Anthony Martinez in 4:32.

Weston hosts Bunnell on Jan. 5, a6 6 p.m. and is at Masuk on Jan. 10 at 7.