Ring in the new year at First Night Westport-Weston

If you’re in Weston over New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of ways to welcome the new year at First Night Westport-Weston.

Merrymakers from Weston are welcome to come to downtown Westport for the region’s largest annual New Year’s Eve celebration. 2018 will be ushered in with a wide variety of family-friendly activities along with a celebration of music, arts and culture, including a massive fireworks display.

The festivities kick off on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m., with horse-drawn carriage rides available on Westport’s Main Street outside the Loft store.

From 4 to 9 p.m. there will be an inflatable park for children in the gym at Saugatuck Elementary School. Pat Mason will be on hand from 4:30 to 8 to do animal caricatures.

Meanwhile, in the school’s cafeteria, Al DeCant, the singing principal, will entertain kids from 4:30 to 6. He will be followed by Tom Weber, who is hosting a kids song and dance party.

In the school’s auditorium there will be a ventriloquist act for all ages featuring Jonathan Geffner at 5:15, and another show at 6:15. Nisan Eventoff of Weston, aka the Magic Genie, will have two performances in the auditorium, one at 7:15 and one at 8:30.

There will be family Zumba classes with Karen Liss at 5 and 5:45 at Branson Hall at Christ and Holy Trinity Church.

From 4 to 6, everyone is invited to stop by the Westport Senior Center to visit Dennis the Train Man and his collection of trains.

For those looking for something a little mystical, there will be fortune tellers, palm readers, psychics, and tarot card readers in room 102 at Westport Town Hall from 6 to 10. From 6 to 9:45, hot tea will be available at the Bigelow Tea House in room 201.

How about some fun having a caricature done? John Stevens will be doing caricatures from 7 to 10 in room 201 at Westport Town Hall, and Bill Hernandez will be doing caricatures from 5:15 to 8:15 outside the auditorium at Saugatuck Elementary School.

Comedy one-act plays will be performed throughout the night in the lower auditorium of Westport Town Hall, and Jim Spinnato is hosting a comedy hypnosis show at 7 and again at 9:15 in the town hall auditorium.

There are a variety of musical acts to explore. Mark Naftalin will be performing the sophisticated sounds of blues piano from 6 to 8 at the historical society. Michele Grace, accompanied by Chris Coogan of Weston, will perform Broadway melodies at 7 p.m. at the Seabury Center. She will be followed at 8:30 by Chris Coogan with some toe-tapping fun numbers. At Branson Hall, there will be karaoke from 8:30 to 10, and at the Toquet Hall Teen Center there will be performances by the School of Rock House Band of Fairfield at 7 and 8:30.

Throughout the night there will be a community warming fire outdoors on Jessup Green, featuring guided night star gazing with the Westport Astronomical Society. Fireworks will light up the night from a barge on the Saugatuck River at 8, with a fireworks after-party running until 10.

All performances at the First Night event are within walking distance, with free shuttle service from Jessup Green to Saugatuck Elementary School.

A First Night button is the ticket to all performances and venues. The buttons are on sale online for $15 at firstnightww.org/. Buttons may also be purchased at Trader Joe’s in Westport and at the Westport Library. First Night buttons may also be purchased the night of the event at Westport Town Hall (cash only).

For more information on First Night Westport-Weston 2018, visit firstnightww.org or follow First Night on Facebook, at FirstNightWestportCT.