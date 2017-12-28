Weston has second highest debt per capita in DRG-A

At $4,205, the town of Weston had the second-highest long-term debt per capita in its DRG-A district reference group in fiscal year (FY) 2015, according to the Connecticut Office of Policy Management (OPM)’s Municipal Fiscal Indicators report.

Long-term debt was one of the selected demographic and economic data included in the OPM’s report, which covered fiscal years 2011 through 2015 and was released in January 2017.

The report defines long-term debt as “long-term liabilities associated with governmental activities,” including “bonds and notes for which the municipality has pledged its full faith and credit, capital lease obligations and the portion of regional school district debt, if any, for which the town is responsible.”

Debt per capita is calculated by dividing a municipality’s total long-term debt by its population for a given year. In FY15, Weston had a population of 10,387 and its long-term debt was $43,672,273, according to the report.

Connecticut’s long-term debt in FY15 was $8,697,965,041, reflecting an average debt per capita of $2,430.

The state’s audit report for FY17 is due at the end of this month but has not been submitted as of yet, according to OPM Public Information Officer Chris McClure.

DRG-A

Connecticut’s 169 towns are divided into District Reference Groups, known as DRGs, grouped together by family incomes and socio-economic factors. Weston is part of DRG-A which includes Darien, Easton, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Westport, and Wilton.

In FY15, New Canaan had the highest debt per capita in DRG-A and the entire state at $6,066.

Weston‘s $4,205 debt per capita was the second highest in DRG-A and 10th highest in the state.

Wilton’s was the third highest in DRG-A and 12th highest in the state at $3,981 debt per capita.

The debt per capita for the other DRG-A towns was as follows:

Westport: $3,901 (13th highest in the state).

Easton: $3,762 (14th highest in the state).

Darien: $3,554 (16th highest in the state).

Ridgefield: $3,129 (27th highest in the state).

Redding: $2,409 (50th highest in the state).

Fairfield County

Following New Canaan, Stratford had the second-highest debt per capita in FY15 in both Fairfield County and entire state at $5,830.

Bridgeport had the county’s third-highest debt per capita at $4,388, seventh highest in the state. Weston was fourth in the county at $4,205, 10th in the state.

The city of Shelton had the lowest debt per capita in Fairfield County at $1,251 — the 108th highest in the state.

The other Fairfield County towns, excluding those in the DRG-A, fared as follows:

Fairfield: $3,143 (26th highest in the state).

Stamford: $3,044 (28th highest in the state).

Trumbull: $2,483 (44th highest in the state).

Norwalk: $2,445 (47th highest in the state).

Newtown: $2,322 (53rd highest in the state).

Monroe: $2,321 (54th highest in the state).

Sherman: $2,268 (58th highest in the state).

Greenwich: $2,080 (64th highest in the state).

Brookfield: $2,058 (66th highest in the state).

New Fairfield: $1,775 (78th highest in the state).

Danbury: $1,742 (80th highest in the state).

Bethel: $1,366 (103rd highest in the state).

Per pupil expenditures

In FY 2015, Weston taxpayers paid an average of $19,995 for education services, 15th in the state, according to the report.

Cornwall was highest in the state with $30,364. Other Fairfield County towns near the top were Greenwich at $21,687, ninth highest. Redding was 13th highest at $20,431, and Westport was 18th highest at $19,748.

In FY 2016 Weston’s per pupil expenditures was $20,742.

The OPM’s Municipal Fiscal Indicators reports are available at http://bit.ly/2jTUiAx.