December principals’ report for Weston schools

The principals of Weston’s four public schools discussed activities and events for December in their monthly principals’ report.

Weston High School

Members of the Spanish Club visited the Open Door Shelter in South Norwalk and assisted in a program that gives free haircuts to people in need.

Students in Advanced Videography have been working on the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicle Teen Safe Driving PSA contest. This year, the videos must engage an audience in seeing and understanding positive examples of how to prevent tragedies, crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Students in personal finance classes attended the Financial Reality Fair at Western Connecticut State University. The purpose of the fair was for students to use their knowledge of how to set up and work within a budget. They were given a worksheet that assigned them a career, salary, credit score, student loans, forced savings, and credit card debt. Students had to go from booth to booth and make decisions on everything from buying furniture to buying a car within their monthly budget.

English classes participated in the annual film analysis unit. The intent was to develop and sharpen visual literacy skills. All English classes met in the auditorium to view Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award winning film, Spirited Away. After the movie, students examined directorial choices as they related to characters, themes, and storytelling. They analyzed the purpose of the visual metaphors and engaged in focused evaluation of selected screenshots.

Weston Middle School

The seventh grade astronomy unit culminated with a research and presentation project. Topics ranged from individual planets to dark energy. An emphasis was placed on technology, to teach students to think like scientists. They had to identify and explain the instruments, measurements, and mathematical models that validated information in the literature.

Sixth grade students visited the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing meaningful employment to adults with disabilities. Prospector employees led tours and discussed the various ways the theater works to fulfill its mission. Students then attended a screening of the movie Wonder.

In eighth grade social studies classes, students have been studying the intellectual and philosophical origins of the American Revolution. They analyzed the Declaration of Independence, and translated the Declaration’s preamble into kid-friendly language.

Weston Intermediate School

Third grade students engaged in an opinion writing unit in which they investigated issues of personal importance in order to convince a designated audience. Students generated many different opinion-based ideas and worked within a framework for writing to include their claim, reasons, and evidence.

Computer Science Education Week, a world-wide learning event, took place during the second week of December. Students celebrated this event by taking part in Hour of Code activities. At each grade level, students were presented with age appropriate, self-paced activities that encourage computational thinking and logical sequencing, challenging students to “think like a programmer.”

Fifth grade students have finished a reading unit on informational text complexity. The unit taught students various ways text becomes more difficult to summarize and analyze. Students chose a topic of interest to research and investigated multiple sources to build knowledge and become ‘experts’ in that subject. Students then led seminars for their classmates to teach about their expertise and receive feedback from their peers on their work.

Hurlbutt Elementary School

First grade classes studied animal defenses and had the opportunity to meet some wildlife up close and personal through the Animal Embassy Animal Defense Program. The program was hands-on, educational, and interactive and allowed students to connect with the natural world in the school environment.

Kindergarten teacher Megan Hannigan organized Hurlbutt’s annual mitten drive. Students and staff brought in 471 new hats, mittens and gloves to help families from neighboring towns.

First graders in the Sunshine and Shadows unit of study were immersed in a program studying shadows. In a hands-on experience, students investigated shadows using a light source. They also used shadows to learn about the motion of the sun.