Operation Fuel receives funds to help CT families keep warm this winter

Operation Fuel recently received a $5,000 donation, with potentially up to another $10,000 or more to come, as a result of a partnership among GoodWorks Insurance, the Arbella Insurance Foundation, and the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association (CEMA).

The funds will be used to help lower-income Connecticut families stay warm this winter.

GoodWorks Insurance donated $2,500 and is adding a $2,500 matching grant from Arbella. GoodWorks also will match up to $5,000 in donations from CEMA’s members, so the total could exceed $15,000 by next April.

“Operation Fuel does wonderful work throughout Connecticut, where one in five residents has a hard time paying for energy. We’re glad to join with CEMA and Arbella to support them,” said GoodWorks Insurance President Paul Brian.

“CEMA is proud to join GoodWorks, Arbella and home heating oil dealers across Connecticut to contribute to Operation Fuel’s mission to give people in need access to energy assistance,” said CEMA President Chris Herb.

“The generous support from GoodWorks, Arbella and CEMA members shows that we are all in this together. Without the support of the community, we could not do what we do,” said Brenda Watson, acting director of Operation Fuel.

GoodWorks donates 50% of its operating profit to local charities. Its mission of “Purpose Beyond Profit” is fulfilled through GoodWorks Community Grants and strategic partnerships with leading nonprofit groups. More information is on the web at www.goodworksinsurance.com and www.facebook.com/GoodWorksInsurance.

CEMA, based in Cromwell, Conn., consists of 585 Connecticut home heating oil dealers and gasoline distributors. It works to support and protect the hundreds of thousands of consumers its members serve in Connecticut. For more information, visit www.ctema.com.

Operation Fuel, which is based in Hartford, is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides emergency energy assistance year-round to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis. For more information on Operation Fuel, or to make a donation, visit www.operationfuel.org. For energy assistance, call 211.

Since 2005, the Arbella Insurance Foundation has been committed to supporting local, nonprofit organizations that work hard to positively impact the lives of the people of New England. More information is at www.arbella.com/arbella-insurance/why-arbella/arbella-insurance-foundation.