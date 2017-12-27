Waterbury teens arrested after hitting police cruiser with car stolen from Weston

Five Waterbury teens were arrested on Tuesday after hitting a Westport police cruiser and injuring a police officer in a stolen car from Weston.

The incident began around 5:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, when a resident in Westport’s Saugatuck Shores neighborhood called police to report seeing people going through his car, according to police.

Westport police officer Michael Tomanelli responded to the call, and as he drove towards the residence a white Audi came at him and collided with his cruiser.

Both vehicles were substantially damaged from the collision. Officer Tomanelli suffered multiple bruises and contusions and was treated at Norwalk Hospital and later released according to police.

The Audi Q5 sport utility vehicle which hit the cruiser had been reported stolen from a Weston residence on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Following the collision, five suspects jumped out of the Audi and ran into the neighborhood. Aided by the Norwalk Police Department and the State Police K-9 unit, Westport police conducted a search of the area and employed a drone to help locate the suspects.

After nearly a three-hour search, all five suspects were apprehended and arrested.

Three of the five suspects were identified as: Adam Guzman, 19, Julian Jackson, 19, and Rinaldo Garcia-Giron, 18, all from Waterbury.

Police charged each with first-degree larceny; second-degree criminal trover; assault on a police officer; interfering-resisting arrest; criminal attempt at burglary in the second degree; two counts of risk of injury to a minor; myriad conspiracy charges; reckless driving and evading responsibility.

Each are being held on $55,000 bail and are due in court on Friday, Jan. 5.

Also taken into custody were two juvenile suspects, a male and a female, who are facing numerous charges.

Westport police warn that gangs in Waterbury and New Haven are stealing cars in the Fairfield County area.

They said residents are unknowingly making it easy for thieves by leaving their keys and wireless key fobs in their cars.

“We cannot stress enough that people need to take their keys and valuables out of their vehicles,” a Westport officer said.