Weather Alert: Frigid cold forecast for Weston

A seven-day Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Weston, southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

For the next week, a cold snap will bring bitter cold temperatures averaging 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

Sub zero wind chills are likely Saturday night through Tuesday morning. On Saturday there is the potential for a developing coastal storm to bring heavy snow to the area into Saturday night. There is still uncertainty with the track of the low which will determine the amount of snowfall.

Today’s forecast calls for a high of 21 degrees with wind chills between 0 and 10 degrees. Tonight, temperatures could get as low as 3 degrees with a wind chill of -5 and -10 degrees.

An arctic airmass is expected to entrench the region for at least the next week.

The NWS offers tips to protect your home from the cold: