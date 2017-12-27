Weather Alert: Frigid cold forecast for Weston

A seven-day Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Weston, southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.
For the next week, a cold snap will bring bitter cold temperatures averaging 15 to 20 degrees below normal.
Sub zero wind chills are likely Saturday night through Tuesday morning. On Saturday there is the potential for a developing coastal storm to bring heavy snow to the area into Saturday night. There is still uncertainty with the track of the low which will determine the amount of snowfall.
Today’s forecast calls for a high of 21 degrees with wind chills between 0 and 10 degrees. Tonight, temperatures could get as low as 3 degrees with a wind chill of -5 and -10 degrees.
An arctic airmass is expected to entrench the region for at least the next week.
The NWS offers tips to protect your home from the cold:
- Insulate water supply lines that run through unheated areas. These are usually found in the basement, crawl spaces, attic, garage, under bathroom and kitchen cabinets, and along exterior walls.
- Cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations near water pipes should be sealed with caulk to keep the cold air out.
- Reduce wind drafts that transport cold air from outside to inside the house by making sure that all exterior windows and doors are air tight.
- Open kitchen and bathroom sink cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around plumbing.
- Allow faucets to drip slowly to keep unheated pipes from freezing. Keeping them open relieves pressure that builds between the faucet and ice blockage.
- Don`t turn the heat down too much if you are going away. Leave the heat set to at least 55 degrees.
- Also, know where and how to shut off the main water supply in case of a ruptured pipe. Keeping your home warm can also be difficult in this weather.
- Make sure you have sufficient heating fuel. Never use a stove, oven, grill, etc. to heat your home.
- Place space heaters on level hard surfaces at least three feet from anything flammable. Never leave them unattended.
- Install carbon monoxide detectors in you home and quickly move to fresh air if the alarm sounds.
- Finally, check that seniors, infants, those with chronic health problems, and mental health conditions are in safely and adequately heated dwellings.