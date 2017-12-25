The Weston Forum

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Weston

By Patricia Gay on December 25, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

If you're headed out today, watch out for icy roads.

Those who longed for a white Christmas have gotten their wish.

The forecast calls for mixed precipitation, snow and rain this morning. Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Weston, southern Connecticut, and portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York until 1 p.m. today,

In addition, a wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Decorations may also be blown down. Scattered power outages are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

