About Town: Vision 2020

“Vision 2020” is what I call the next Town Plan project. It could perhaps be subtitled “you have to have a map.”

Periodically since I moved to Weston in 1980, both when I was a Planning & Zoning Commission member during the 1980s and at other times, I’ve dutifully gone through my own planning processes, separate from those of P&Z but paralleling its efforts and sometimes contributing to them. My process for 2010 appears in a column on my website at aboutweston.com.

In 2000, I was an adviser to the commission, providing guidance on how to think like a planner, and how to respectfully utilize the regional agency’s abilities to assist them.

You may notice that these recent plans coincided with a decade. Why? Because the state of Connecticut began mandating updates every 10 years. Previously, the most recent update was in 1987. Weston’s original Town Plan was dated 1969. No copies of it were left when I joined P&Z in 1983.

Shortly afterward, we passed new environmentally worded subdivision regulations. Next was an update of the Plan of Conservation and Development.

First we commissioned a “Road Study” by a distinguished engineering firm. This provided a map of the town of Weston at a 1” = 600’ scale. The consultant was required to provide indications on that map of both lot lines and roadways. This made it possible to tell at a glance what properties remained undeveloped.

During the summer of 1986, the commission had the help of a soon-to-be Weston High School senior. In addition to following directions precisely and well, she came up with great ideas herself. One of which was how to involve the community.

Using “Prismacolor” pencils in traditional land use colors, she accurately recorded which parcels were developed. Town Plan workshops were filled with people who wanted to catch P&Z in a mistake regarding their own property. No such luck! Our Weston High School senior, who subsequently attended Johns Hopkins and graduated from law school, didn’t make mistakes.

Beginning

Many P&Z members in my time were engineers. Now we have lawyers. Why is that? In my day, you had to own hiking boots and an engineer’s scale to be a P&Z member. Now you have to keep up with case law and follow legislation. Just this past session the state legislature approved two bills of significance to planning in Weston. One related to temporary health care units as of right, while providing boards of selectmen with an opt-out clause. The other defined non-conformity to zoning regulations as something that is forever.

P&Z held a public hearing prior to the recent election and suggested that the town opt out. Which the Board of Selectmen, as constituted at that time, proceeded to do.

As the new Town Plan is being developed, I think two things should be foremost considerations. Planning how the central part of town should evolve is one. Making Weston the kind of place our vigorous aging population would like to remain in is another.

