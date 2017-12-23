The Weston Forum

Girls basketball: Weston 51, Bunnell 35

By Weston Forum on December 23, 2017

Remaining unbeaten, the Weston High girls varsity basketball team defeated Bunnell of Stratford 51-35 on Friday, Dec. 22.

Weston set the tone in the first quarter, outscoring the visitors 19-4. It held them to just four points in the second quarter for a 33-11 lead at halftime.

The deficit grew from there. The Bullfogs scored a mere two points in the third frame. They scored 22 in the final frame after the Trojans gave their starting players a rest.

Katie Orefice led Weston with 23 points. She had five steals on defense.

Grace Toner netted ten points and Bridget Kate Joyce sank nine and had five assists.

Bridget Angus scored four and Georgia Burkard added two with five assists. Julia Waltzman scored two and Kelly Rosemann sank one free throw.

Amanda Zdru led Bunnell with a8 points.

