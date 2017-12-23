Emmanuel in Weston holds low-sensory Christmas service

Most religious Christian families worship together in their church of choice at Christmas, a cherished spiritual tradition for many.

Yet some families don’t have an appropriate choice for worship because they have loved ones, often children, who require a low-sensory environment, or one in which they are welcome to freely move, speak and sing.

This year, Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Lyons Plain Road in Weston will embrace those with special needs, and provide a variety of service choices.

Emmanuel will offer a low-sensory Christmas Eve service at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, suitable for children and adults with autism or sensory issues.

It will relay the meaning of Christmas through story and song and will be simple, participatory and brief.

Traditional services will also be held. The schedule for Sunday, Dec. 24, is as follows:

Advent 4, Holy Eucharist service, 10 a.m.

Low-sensory service, 2 p.m.

Traditional Family Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Traditional Christmas Choral Eucharist service, 9:30 p.m.

Emmanuel Episcopal Church is located at 285 Lyons Plain Road.