Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 10, Westonite Woody Bliss will host a seminar on how to research family history.

The six-session seminar will be held on Wednesdays until mid-February. The dates are Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 and Feb. 7 and 14.

Each session is from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Weston High School computer lab.

The seminar is sponsored by Friends of the Weston Library, Friends of the Weston Senior Center and the Y’s Men of Westport and Weston.

For more information, call 203-222-2665.