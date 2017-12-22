Weston eighth grader reads her way through Nutmeg Book awards committee

Jenny Evans, a 13-year-old eighth grader at Weston Middle School, had a lot to balance in 2017.

In addition to spreading her time among swim team, social life and homework, Jenny took on another monumental task in 2017. She served on the nomination selection committee for the Nutmeg Book Awards, reading and evaluating more than 120 books.

In total, Jenny read 123 books from January to November and was an active member of the selection committee that will ultimately name the nominees for the Nutmeg Book Award for 2019.

She served on the committee that selected 20 nominees for the Intermediate award, which will honor books designed for students in grades four to six. The names of the nominees will be revealed publicly in May.

Ultimately, the winner of the award will be chosen in early 2019 by a statewide student poll in which students around the state can vote after the nominees are officially released.

While Jenny focused on books in the intermediate category, there are three other Nutmeg Book Award categories. The Elementary award focuses on grades two to four. The Teen award focuses on grades seven and eight, and the High School award focuses on grades nine to 12.

Jenny was one of two students named to the 120-member nomination selection committee, which was predominately comprised of teachers, librarians and authors.

After hearing about the Nutmeg committee through a family friend who knew that Jenny had a penchant for reading, she applied to become a member and was accepted.

“There were lots of applications, but I ended up being chosen,” said Jenny. “I had to write three essays and get a few letters of recommendation. It was an honor that they selected me.”

The process to become a book nominee is long. The 120 books were selected by groups of teachers and librarians as well as submissions.

The committee Jenny served on whittled down the list by reading each book. They met every six weeks in Wallingford and essentially debated and argued about which books should move on to a narrowed list.

After further analysis, the group eventually chose the as-of-yet-unnamed nominees that will be sent to schools and libraries across the state for voting.

Jenny’s job on the committee was simple: to read and keep reading. At committee meetings, she was asked for her opinion on the books that were assigned for that time period.

“We’d get together and talk about each of the books, we’d vote on the books, and that would lead to a debate on the books,” she said. “I got pretty passionate about some of them. I wanted to keep one that eventually got voted off, but the debate was the most fun part of the whole thing,” she said,

The Big Dark, a book by Rodman Philbrick, was one book that Jenny fought for that was ultimately voted off.

“I tried so hard to convince the committee to keep that book,” she said. “I was texting my mom after the meeting to tell her how mad I was that the book didn’t make the cut.”

Jenny said the process made her more aware of genres she normally might not have read.

“The books weren’t necessarily for me, they were for a younger age group,” she said. “I’ve never really read books with someone else in mind, so it made me critique each book in ways that I normally wouldn’t have and really expanded my knowledge of literature,” she said.

One thing Jenny looked for in each book was whether “reluctant readers” would be interested in it.

“I looked for good beginnings that really hooked the audience,” she said. “Sometimes there were books I hated but I had to ask myself whether other people would like it.”

Jenny said she had to get into the shoes of people with different backgrounds to understand if the book was good for others.

“I had to think about people from different places with different interests,” she said. “I asked myself, if I was getting bored, would a normally reluctant reader keep reading?”

Pamela Dear, co-chair of the 2019 Intermediate Nutmeg Selection Committee, called Jenny an “overachieving young woman” and “the perfect candidate” for the committee.

“One of the best things about having Jenny on the committee was that she was not intimidated by a roomful of adult librarians,” said Dear. “She never had any qualms about offering her opinions on books, and we appreciated every comment. Her comments were always cogent, thoughtful and erudite.”

Dear, a library media specialist at Baldwin Middle School in Guilford, has served on 11 selection committees. She said Jenny was one of the best student readers she has encountered in this role.

“Jenny is a very special young lady, and I am honored to have worked with her,” Dear said.

Lifelong reader

Jenny has been an avid reader for as long as she can remember, and as with many teenagers, her love for books sprouted from the Harry Potter series.

“Harry Potter definitely made me a reader,” she said. “Those books are comfort for me. I read them whenever I feel upset or nervous. I’ve gone through the whole series 26 times.”

Jenny reads consistently in her spare time. But the downside of being a jurist for the Nutmeg Book Awards was that books she really wanted to read for her own pleasure had to take a backseat.

“While I was reading books for the committee, a bunch of books I was looking forward to came out,” she said. “As soon as I was done with the books for the awards, I started to catch up on others.”

Jenny’s love for reading has brought forth a love for writing, and she spends some of her spare time working on poetry.

“I’ve written short stories in the past, but I like poems as my creative outlet,” she said. “You can do so much with a poem and can makes things short and powerful.”

Jenny will have more time to write for herself now that the nominee selection process is over.

“I’d get home from school, do my homework and read,” she said. “There were times when I’d rush through dinner and leave the table to get back to reading.”

Jenny said the books she had to read for the committee varied in length, from as short as 100 pages to as long as 300 pages. The process wasn’t just time-consuming, but nearly all-encompassing, she said.

Despite the commitment, Jenny believes the experience was valuable, and she wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.

“I was overwhelmed, and it’s definitely nice to have a little more time now,” she said. “But overall it was a really great experience — it helped me keep an open mind when it comes to reading new things.”

More information on the Nutmeg Book Awards, including past winners, may be found at nutmegaward.org/.