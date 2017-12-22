The Weston Forum

Weston property transfers for November

By Gregory Menti on December 22, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

There were 11 home sales in Weston in the month of November.

In November, home sales totaled $6.722 million. The average sale price was $611,136, and the median sale price was $535,000.

The highest sale price was $900,000 for a house on Godfrey Road. The lowest sale price was $335,000 for a house on Georgetown Road.

Of the 11 homes sold, five exceeded the average sales price.

A year ago, in November 2016, the Weston home sale market was better all around. Property transfers for 14 houses totaled $12.29 million, with an average of $878,402 per transaction.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of November:

  • 53 Ravenwood Drive, Richard and Beverley Leighton to Tina and Alexander McNulty, $650,000
  • 20 Old Weston Road, Christopher and Karrie Sadler to Nicole and Brooks Cappella, $765,000
  • 23 Old Easton Tpk., Robert and Jane Braverman to Stephen Smith, $887,500
  • 211 Godfrey Road, Redondo Revocable Trust to Christopher Hildebrand and Jennifer Barrett, $900,000
  • 30 Blue Spruce Circle, Gerald and Rebecca Ward to James and Hadley Vento, $535,000
  • 15 Salem Road, Sarah Lee to Tomasz and Marta Trzaska, $470,000
  • 19 Godfrey Road, Alberto Jimenez to Christopher Farrugio and Sahara Steedle, $490,000
  • 117 Davis Hill Road, Bank of New York Mellon to Rajeshwary Pattar and Vikram Rag, $360,000
  • 9 Fresh Meadow Road, Marc Peters and Donald Stratz to Liviu and Oana Zaha, $460,000
  • 141 Georgetown Road, HUD to Chadae and Simon Bowler, $335,000
  • 13 Riverfield Drive, Thomas Louise Revocable Trust to Bradford Parker and Virginia Calvo Garcia, $870,000

