Weston property transfers for November

There were 11 home sales in Weston in the month of November.

In November, home sales totaled $6.722 million. The average sale price was $611,136, and the median sale price was $535,000.

The highest sale price was $900,000 for a house on Godfrey Road. The lowest sale price was $335,000 for a house on Georgetown Road.

Of the 11 homes sold, five exceeded the average sales price.

A year ago, in November 2016, the Weston home sale market was better all around. Property transfers for 14 houses totaled $12.29 million, with an average of $878,402 per transaction.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of November:

53 Ravenwood Drive , Richard and Beverley Leighton to Tina and Alexander McNulty, $650,000

20 Old Weston Road , Christopher and Karrie Sadler to Nicole and Brooks Cappella, $765,000

23 Old Easton Tpk. , Robert and Jane Braverman to Stephen Smith, $887,500

211 Godfrey Road , Redondo Revocable Trust to Christopher Hildebrand and Jennifer Barrett, $900,000

30 Blue Spruce Circle , Gerald and Rebecca Ward to James and Hadley Vento, $535,000

15 Salem Road , Sarah Lee to Tomasz and Marta Trzaska, $470,000

19 Godfrey Road , Alberto Jimenez to Christopher Farrugio and Sahara Steedle, $490,000

117 Davis Hill Road , Bank of New York Mellon to Rajeshwary Pattar and Vikram Rag, $360,000

9 Fresh Meadow Road , Marc Peters and Donald Stratz to Liviu and Oana Zaha, $460,000

141 Georgetown Road , HUD to Chadae and Simon Bowler, $335,000