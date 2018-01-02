Evoking stories: Westport native inducted into Narrator Hall of Fame

Westport’s Davina Porter was inducted into the Narrator Hall of Fame and recognized as one of 20 “voices that transform stories.”

The Narrator Hall of Fame was launched by Audible Books in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Since 1986, Porter estimates that she has narrated nearly 600 books.

She is an award-winning narrator of audiobooks and an actor and a member of Actors’ Equity.

The selection of the inaugural inductees was based on several criteria: a wide, varied and vibrant body of work; exceptional listener reviews, a commitment to the craft and dedication to spreading awareness of audio performance.

“We’re honoring the power of performance. Narrators don’t just read the story — they bring it to life, adding nuance to every word and personality to every character. Porter has developed a special relationship with the listener, making every audiobook she performs a transporting experience,” a representative from Audible Books said.

For more than 20 years, Porter has been recognized internationally for the beauty of her voice and her intelligent renditions of both classic and popular literature. Her talent for a variety of dialects and accents has won the praise of critics and listeners alike.

A founding narrator with Recorded Books, Porter has an impressive list of classics in her audiography including Anna Karenina and Madame Bovary. Her audio work has covered the whole range of the written word, including the classics, histories, biographies, romances, “how to” books as well as children’s literature.

In each of her book narrations, she has the uncanny ability to lift each voice off the page and at the same time maintain a natural sense. She attends to every detail … word, phrase, and emotion come alive with her distinct narrative style.