The opening meet of the season featured some good things from the Weston High girls indoor track and field team not only for this year but for the future as well.

The Trojans captured a few medals in the varsity and freshman events at the 16th annual Hillhouse Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

A mixture of youth and experience helped the Trojans in the varsity 8×800 relay. Freshmen Ava Zielinski and Natalie Haythorn combined with seniors Eliza Kleban and Kathleen Murphy to capture the silver medal in 10:04.80, second only to Glastonbury by less than two seconds.

The Trojans also took second in the freshman 600. Nicole Sztacheleski ran a 1:58.12. Ava Ascher was 10th in 1:59.88 and Rebecca Strouch was 13th in 2:04.89.

Zielinski was second in the freshman 1,600 in 5:49.57 and Haythorn was fourth in 5:56.10.

Weston’s lone gold medal was in the varsity 1,600 with Murphy running a winning time of 5:27.18.

Two medals came in the varsity pole vault. Elise Russell cleared nine feet for the silver and Sophia Rico had eight feet for the bronze. Rico also competed in the long jump and leaped 15’ 2” for 10th.