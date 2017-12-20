Play Ball For All hosts clinic

Weston’s Play Ball For All will offer its next hot stove youth baseball clinic on Sunday, Jan. 28.

In partnership with The Factory training center of Norwalk, the clinic will host more than 20 youth from the Child Guidance Center of mid-Fairfield County in Norwalk.

Play Ball For All’s mission is to bring the game of baseball to underserved youth from surrounding communities. The clinics are run by local volunteer coaches who are assisted by local Little League alumni players who act as peer mentors at the clinics. The goal is to spur organic growth of local community baseball and promote volunteerism at early ages through mentor and leadership opportunities for local athletes.

“We want to build on our past clinics and engage the kids with a positive and fun afternoon of baseball,” said Play Ball For All founder Bob Barasch.

Established in 1956, the nonprofit Child Guidance Center of mid-Fairfield County is the largest provider of children’s mental health services in the region. Each year the center’s team of psychiatrists, psychologists and clinical therapists provides evidence-based mental health therapies to more than 600 children and 1,500 family members who live in Norwalk, Westport, Weston, Wilton, New Canaan and Darien. The Child Guidance Center provides services in both English and Spanish that are available to all families, regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information about Child Guidance Center programs or to make a donation, visit childguidancemfct.org or call Marissa Mangold at 203-299-1315.