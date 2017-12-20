Katie Joyce scored eight points for the Weston High girls basketball team in a game against Harding on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Weston won 51-22. — Scott Mullin photo[/caption] ]

Being an experienced group worked to the advantage of the Weston High girls varsity basketball team in its season opener,

With their starting lineup back from last year, the Trojans put it to good use when they hosted Trinity Catholic. A late surge allowed them to pull ahead for a 46-38 win at home on Monday, Dec. 11.

“We played like a veteran team,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen. “Overall, I was pleased with how we played.”

Weston, which had the lead most of the time, was up 26-18 after the first half. The Crusaders outscored the hosts in the third quarter and even tied it up at 35-35 before Weston again got the upper hand.

A basket by Kate Joyce put the Trojans back on top. They never trailed again.

“The third quarter tested us,” said Rosen. “If we were a different kind of team we could’ve panicked.”

The Trojans even stretched the lead to 12 at one point. The Crusaders hit a three-pointer at the buzzer but it was of little consequence.

“It was a tough game,” said Rosen. “They’re a much improved team.”

Joyce led Weston with 14 points. Katie Orefice had 13 and went nine for 12 from the foul line. Grace Toner netted 12 as the Trojans had a balanced scoring effort.

Weston had an easier time two days later when it hosted Harding of Bridgeport in another non-league game. While it did miss a number of layup shots, the outcome was never in question in a 51-22 win.

Orefice led Weston this time with 14 points. Joyce and Kelly Rosemann each had eight and Toner scored seven. Kenna Winslow and Mary Kohn each netted two.

Weston hosts Sports and Medical Sciences Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m. and is home to Bunnell on Friday at 7.