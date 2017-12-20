Weston kindergarten registration is open

Preparations for the kindergarten class of 2018-19 for Hurlbutt Elementary School are underway.

Children who will turn 5 years of age on or before Jan. 1, 2019, are eligible to begin kindergarten next fall.

Completed kindergarten registration packets may be dropped off in Hurlbutt’s South House cafeteria on Tuesday, Jan. 9, between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., and 6 and 7 p.m.

Parents unable to submit a child’s registration packet at either of these times may call Laurie Eagle at 203-557-5983.

Prior to Jan. 9, parents are asked to complete and print the Infosnap forms from the Hurlbutt website. The link to Hurlbutt “New Student Registration” is westonps.org/page.cfm?p=419. Copy/paste the link into your Internet browser for instructions to begin the registration process.

Materials and documents to bring to registration: Completed and printed Infosnap forms; proof of residency — Warranty deed and utility bill — telephone, gas or electric; copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Without all of these, the child may not be registered.

An informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the South House Cafeteria. This will give parents the opportunity to meet the administration, and to learn more about the kindergarten program.

Although it may seem early for kindergarten registration, the information collected will help the school to budget accordingly and plan for the next school year. Call 203- 557-5983 with any questions.