Weston tax collector explains prepayments

The Weston tax collector’s office said the town has received many inquiries about “prepaying” 2018 taxes in December 2017.

The tax collector is charged with collecting taxes that actually exist. Therefore, the collector will accept in 2017 the taxes imposed on July 1, 2017. The taxes imposed on July 1, 2017, called for two installments to be collected. The first installment was due on July 1, 2017, and the second installment is due Jan. 1, 2018.

To be clear, both installments can be paid prior to Jan. 1, 2018. The tax collector will not accept payments for future grand list years. Please call the tax collector’s office at 203-222-2696 with any questions.

Taxpayers may pay early a few different ways. They may postmark a check in December or come in to pay. The collector’s office will also take payments online at westonct.gov. If paying with a checking account, the fee is only 95 cents. If using a debit or credit card, there is a fee of 2.95% of the payment.

Weston Town Hall is open this week from Dec. 18 through Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accept payments. Next week town hall is open from Dec. 27 through Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.