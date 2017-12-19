Little League has winter workouts

Weston Little League’s winter workout registration is open to all Weston Little League boys and girls.

All seasons are run by All-American professional baseball coaches. Sessions start on Jan. 9 with eight sessions per program. All specific details can be found on online at westonll.com

Additional parent coaching volunteers are needed to help out. Classes are limited to 15 players with a minimum of two as well as two tunnels per class?

Registration can be done online at https://leagueathletics.com/Registration/Default.asp?n=125819&org=WESTONLL.COM and scroll to the specific program.

Kindergarten sessions will be run at Hurlbutt Elementary School from 4:15 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. First and second graders can choose between a Wednesday and Thursday session.

Each session is limited to 15 players

Weston Little League will potentially open up a Monday session to accommodate registration overflow and/or make up sessions for players who missed their regularly scheduled session.

Under-nine through under-12 sessions will be held at The Factory (aka The Batter’s Box) lat 327 Main Avenue in Norwalk. Times vary by program: Under-13-50/70 intermediate sessions will be held at The Factory on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.