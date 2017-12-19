Allied Health scholarships offered at Norwalk Community College

In an effort to help address the number of unemployed high school graduates in Fairfield County who are not attending college, Norwalk Community College’s Thrive by 25 Career Connections program is offering full scholarships for a variety of non-credit Allied Health workforce certificate training programs.

The NCC program, offered in partnership with Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and the Norwalk Community College Foundation, is designed for high school graduates or those with a GED, aged 18-25 who are not working full-time and are not college graduates. Completion of an Allied Health certificate can be the first step in launching a career that offers a clear pathway for advancement in one of the fastest-growing employment sectors in Connecticut.

Thrive by 25 Career Connections is a comprehensive program that includes internships, clinical experiences, job placement, career development and coaching, and a workplace strategies class. The scholarships cover free tuition, books, fees, uniforms and transportation passes.

The Allied Health certificate programs include Certified Nurse Aid, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Phlebotomy Tech, Pharmacy Tech, Physical Therapy Aide, Home Health Aide and several Veterinary Assistant offerings, among other offerings. The scholarships cover free tuition, books, uniforms and transportation passes.

According to the Connecticut Opportunity Project, there are 39,000 disengaged or disconnected youth in Connecticut, which equates to one in five high school students in the state. Research shows that giving young people a leg up as they transition from high school to the workplace increases their chances for future success as adults.

Apply now for classes at NCC beginning in January 2018. To complete an application, go to surveymonkey.com/r/thriveby25. For more information, contact Lauren McGuire at [email protected] or 203-857-3307.