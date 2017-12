The Westport Farmer’s Market is hosting a Christmas/Holiday pop-up market on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pop-up market will be held at Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens, 7 Sylvan Lane, Westport.

This is a great opportunity to pick up some last minute organic goodies for family and friends.

Vendors at the pop-up market include Fort Hill, Sono Baking Co, Wave Hill Breads, and Nutty Bunny.