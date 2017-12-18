The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Westhill 59, Weston 57

December 18, 2017

Despite outscoring the competition by nine points in the second half, the Weston High boys varsity basketball team lost 59-57 to host Westhill on Monday, Dec. 18.

Weston trailed 18-11 after the first quarter and the deficit grew to as much as nine (28-19) at halftime. The Trojans came out strong in the second half with a 23-point effort in the third quarter and were only down by four going into the final frame.

The visitors also had the upper hand in the time remaining but came up just short.

Jack McStocker led Weston with 15 points, including four three-pointers. Dan Slow scored 13 (three three-pointers)with six rebounds. Christian Watanabe also scored in double figures with 12 (one three-pointer). He also had five assists with seven rebounds.

Justin Mettel scored seven and led Weston under the hoop with 12 rebounds.James Goetz scored six and Luke Davies netted four. Daniel Santa Maria had two.

Sam Lombino led Westhill with 20 points.

