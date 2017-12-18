The Weston Forum

Operation Hope holds food drive at Saugatuck Sweets

By Weston Forum on December 18, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

There will be a food drive on Dec. 23 at Saugatuck Sweets for Operation Hope.

There will be a food drive on Dec. 23 at Saugatuck Sweets for Operation Hope.

Weston’s State Senator Tony Hwang is participating in a food drive for Operation Hope.

The drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 23  from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saugatuck Sweets, 28 Reef Road, Fairfield.

For each food donation, the donor’s family will receive a free soft serve ice cream cone.

The food drive will benefit those experiencing difficult times throughout the holidays.

Operation Hope is a non-profit organization that provides individuals and families in Fairfield County with shelter and food. For more information, visit operationhopect.org/.

Related posts:

  1. Shopkeepers oppose Malloy’s liquor changes in state budget
  2. Legislators want special session for GE
  3. Weston lawmakers unveil ‘no tax hike’ budget
  4. Hwang opposes Bridgeport casino plan

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium is a refined SUV Next Post Did I Say That? Snacking in the sheets
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress