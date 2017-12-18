Operation Hope holds food drive at Saugatuck Sweets

Weston’s State Senator Tony Hwang is participating in a food drive for Operation Hope.

The drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saugatuck Sweets, 28 Reef Road, Fairfield.

For each food donation, the donor’s family will receive a free soft serve ice cream cone.

The food drive will benefit those experiencing difficult times throughout the holidays.

Operation Hope is a non-profit organization that provides individuals and families in Fairfield County with shelter and food. For more information, visit operationhopect.org/.