About Town: Less

“Less is more.”

I have always loved that expression without realizing why. Now I know. It hails from the poetry of Robert Browning and the designs of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Words and architecture. Two of my favorite things.

But speaking of “less,” right now the drumbeats are beginning in Hartford once again. Cut, cut, cut! The state’s comptroller has seconded the governor’s opinion that the budget is running over projections. And by more than the amount that calls for his mandatory rescissions.

One of the basic reasons I love Weston is our simplicity. For one thing, that means “transparency” is not all that difficult for our local government to provide. In larger towns and cities, when it comes to budgets, arcane matters of intergovernmental transfers are often involved. In other words, there is much greater dependence on obtaining funds from somewhere else — for example, in the form of federal or state grants.

First you have to apply for this money, and you can expect that process to require a lot of time from your personnel. Assuming they are available in the first place. Then you have to wait, and wait some more. And if you get the grant, you can start the process of filing progress reports.

Then you can count on complications arising. Due perhaps to the weather, or to design changes necessitated by any number of unforeseen circumstances. While bureaucrats watch over how the grant money is being spent, and want to know why the numbers may not add up in precise columns.

The clock is always ticking, and local pressures can require that action be prompt. But bureaucrats at higher levels of government are not under those pressures. They want the paperwork to be spot on.

In Weston, though, the good news is that staff needn’t pursue or monitor such funds. Because we won’t get any.

And perhaps on the horizon, as I perceive it, are opportunities for our new Board of Selectmen to be increasingly creative when it comes to ideas for public-private partnerships.

No, this is not about the state’s Municipal Opportunities and Regional Efficiencies (MORE) Commission. That entity seemed to self-implode after research showed that regional cooperation wouldn’t save money, at least if some radical transformations didn’t take place first. Like making town lines disappear.

Rather, I am referring to “less is more” when it comes to solid waste disposal. Or, as the commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection put it, “trash talking.” Thanks to CT-N, I recently watched a joint informational public hearing of the legislature’s Environment Committee and Energy and Technology Committee as their members tried to gain an understanding of what was being proposed for Hartford’s trash-to-energy regional facility.

I am pleased to report that Rep. Adam Dunsby, whose district includes Weston, asked the key questions. Namely, how is the state of Connecticut planning to balance the economics that are involved with changes that are occurring in both public and private markets?

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.