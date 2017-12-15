Weston dancers appear at Nutcracker Festival in Westport

Four dancers from Weston will appear in CT Theater Dance’s Nutcracker Festival in Westport.

The two-day festival will kick off on Friday, Dec. 15, with 13 local stores in downtown Westport sponsoring a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Olivia Kross, Lilliana Sperry, Isabella Sperry, and Lindsay Gare of Weston will be performing Nutcracker dances throughout the day.

The Nutcracker Festival is a community holiday event being held in downtown Westport and is being produced by Michelle Sperry of Weston.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit Encore Youth Company, which provides fine arts scholarships to children.

On Friday, participants may purchase tickets for the Gala Champagne Tea at Branson Hall, Christ & Holy Trinity Church, located at 75 Church Lane. Gala performances include a Nutcracker Grand Pas de Deux, featuring dancers from New England Ballet Company. Professional stand-up comedian Bari Alyse of Westport will also perform.

On Saturday, a series of complimentary, family-friendly events will take place, including Santa’s arrival on a fire truck at 9 a.m. at “Snow Village,” an area set up in the courtyard of Christ & Holy Trinity Church. There will be a meet-and-greet with a snowman, free hot chocolate, and Victorian singers performing and walking throughout the downtown area.

Inside Branson Hall, Santa and the Sugar Plum Fairy will be available for photos. There will also be an interactive storybook reading of the Nutcracker Ballet and other free entertainment. “This festival was created to make memories with friends and family,” said Michelle Sperry, “so guests are left with uplifted spirits and children dreaming about Santa, Sugar Plum and those special shared moments with loved ones.”

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. there will be seatings for the Nutcracker Tea Party & Land of Sweets ballet performances at Branson Hall. Hosted by Mrs. Claus, guests may enjoy a three-tier traditional tea party. This will be followed by selected performances from the second act of the Nutcracker Ballet by dancers from CT Theater Dance.

The Westport Downtown Merchants Association has illuminated the downtown bridge with festive lights, and will be providing free horse-and-carriage rides outside Snow Village at Christ & Holy Trinity Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be $5 valet parking from noon to 6 at the corner of Main Street and Elm Street. Tickets for the gala and tea parties may be purchased at nutcrackerfestival.com.