The Loose Threads Quilters of Weston are displaying quilts that were made this past year in the Community Room at the Weston Public Library.

The group’s challenge was to take one yard of five different fabrics and create what is called a “brickyard” quilt. The color choices and placement of the bricks makes each one a unique piece of fabric art.

Anyone interested in quilting, beginners to experts, is welcome in the group. Call Karin at 203-939-2231 for more information.