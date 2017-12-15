Sacred Heart pastor marks 35 years as priest

Father David Leopold celebrated the 35th anniversary of his ordination at an event at Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown, where he has served as pastor since 2008.

He was ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of Bridgeport on Dec. 4, 1982, by Bishop Walter Curtis. He served in numerous parishes in Fairfield County, including St. Thomas Aquinas in Fairfield, Church of the Assumption in Westport, and St. Thomas the Apostle in Norwalk, until he was offered the pastorate of Sacred Heart Parish in 2007.

Sacred Heart serves Roman Catholics in Redding, Ridgefield, Weston and Wilton. In addition, Leopold serves as spiritual director of the seminarians at St. John Fisher House in Stamford.