Support group starting for Weston parents

A new support group for parents is starting.

Breaks in routine — such as school holiday recesses — can cause problems with a child’s behavior.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) offers a support group for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. Meetings are free, confidential, safe and led by trained volunteers who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

Parents may speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently.

Upcoming meetings are Mondays, Dec. 18 and Jan. 22, from 10 to 11:30, in the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton. The support group is for residents of Weston, Redding, Wilton and Westport.

For more information contact  Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected], or Vanessa at 203-970-4130 or [email protected]

