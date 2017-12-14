The Weston High boys indoor track and field team has won the South-West Conference championship nine times in the last 14 years, including 2017. Coach Matt Medve, now in his 20th season, has a strong group of senior and junior track performers returning.

”We have a good chance to defend our SWC title and hope to place top five in state Class M competition,” he said. “Our freshman class is strong and we expect some contributions in a few different events.”

Weston did graduate a few key athletes since last season. Middle distance runner Stephen Tyler (All-SWC, All-State, All-New England) will be missed. Tyler won the New England championship in the 1,000 meters, set a new SWC meet record and recorded the fastest time in SWC history in the event. He anchored the SWC and state championship sprint medley relay teams and ran a leg on the state championship 4×400 team.

Graduation also claimed pole vaulters Dan Petty and Andrew Zych, both of whom were consistent scorers throughout their careers, as well as shot putter George Goetz, jumper Colin Donnelly, pole vaulter Joe Ferrara and sprinter Alex Fruhbeis.

The senior class has top performers in Tim Lautenbach, Brian Kennedy (All-State) and Kevin Stankiewicz (All-State), who will share the captain’s duties. Lautenbach, who has shown continued improvement, was fourth in the SWC 1,600 meters, and has a good chance to capture the title in that event.

Kennedy is one of the league’s top hurdlers and will contend in that event as well as contribute to various relay teams. Stankiewicz has been a consistent long sprinter over the course of his career, and will be an important contributor to many of the relay teams as well as running the 300 and 600 meter runs.

Other seniors set to help out include 3,200-meter runner Alex Leo, middle distance runners Zach Yung and Pascal Hawkins (both 4×800 relay runners), and sprinters John Hurst and Jack Weiss, who will likely both be in the 4×200 relay.

Headlining the junior class are Baruch Goodman (All-SWC, All-State), the defending SWC 300-meter champion, and Matt Scott, who finished fourth in the 600. Goodman is one of the league’s top sprinters and was a key performer on the state championship 4×400 relay team. Scott is expected to continue his improvement in the 600 meters and could win the SWC championship. Like Goodman, he will be counted on heavily in the relays.

Other juniors include middle distance runner Ryan Werner; pole vaulters Oliver Zych and Vaughn Campos; high jumpers Eliot Metviner, Chris Alwang and Sam Chicha; sprinter George Oleynick; and distance runner Matt Lagana.

Sophomores who could have an impact include pole vaulter Chris Lewis and middle distance runner Jack Fellowes.

The team has good depth in the track events, and should be able to field very competitive squads in all four relay events. If it can find some new talent in the shot put and long jump, it will greatly improve its chances in the SWC and state class M championships.

Weston opens the season on Saturday at the Hillhouse Varsity Invitational and the Reindeer Relays at Wilton High.