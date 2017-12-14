At the start of each season the Weston High girls indoor track team faces the challenge of how to achieve its goals with to some degree or another a different group of athletes. If 2017-18 is going to follow suit, the Trojans will once again count on hard work and determination.

“We always have the same goals — work hard, stay healthy and try to defend our championship,” said head coach Matt Medve, now in his 20th season with the team.

Good numbers in the past have been a help, and it looks as if the Trojans are again in good shape in this respect. They should find some talent among the 50 girls in the program this season.

A number of talented athletes are back from last season’s team, which won its fifth straight South-West Conference championship and 11th in 12 years. That team also took third in the state Class M finals.

The Trojans graduated a few since then, including former captains Mimi Fellowes , Nicole Werner and Emily Prackup, all key point scorers. Fellowes and Werner were experienced middle distance runners and Prackup was in the sprints. All three competed in relay events as well.

Danielle Cass (All-SWC second team), who was in the pole vault, also graduated.

Although Weston may be yet untested in some events, it has proven itself in others with a number of returning athletes, including seniors Kathleen Murphy (All-SWC), Eliza Kleban (All-SWC) and Sophia Rico (All-SWC second team). Murphy will run the 1,000 and 1,600 meters, as will Kleban, who also competes in the 800. Rico will run in the relay and compete in the jumps.

From the junior class Weston has Hannah Greene (All-SWC second team), an experienced jumper and sprinter. Classmate Lauren Bigelow is also a sprinter, as is Maia Kesselmark.

For the middle distance events the Trojans have Michelle Gutowski (All-SWC).

Sophomore Elizabeth Murphy will compete in the jumps, as will classmate Elise Russell, who is a sprinter. As the season continues, the Trojans hope to have other athletes step up in certain events, such as the shot put and the hurdles.

If the Trojans can match the right athletes with the right events and also avoid injury, they should once again be one of the top contenders for the league title. Medve feels they will most likely find the most competition from Newtown and Pomperaug.

In the meantime, they will concentrate on improving their times and distances. They open the season at the Hillhouse Varsity Invitational in New Haven and the Reindeer Relays in Wilton.