What the Weston High boys swimming and diving team may lack in terms of numbers it hopes to make up for in ability once the 2017-18 season gets underway.

The Trojans will be a bit smaller this season in terms of numbers, with 18 swimmers and four divers. Nearly all, however, are are not strangers to competition.

“It’s a good group of guys,” said first-year head coach Brandon Barone, noting a lot of seniors and juniors in particular. “So far, it’s looking like a strong team.”

An assistant coach on the girls swim team in the fall, Barone has also coached at the Westport-Weston YMCA and at Staples High. He replaces Tom Grace, who led the Trojans for 10 seasons and multiple state championships before stepping down because of a schedule conflict.

Barone inherits a team with a strong foundation. Weston went 9-1 during the regular season last year, its only loss coming against South-West Conference champ Pomperaug.

Weston went on to win its first state Class M championship after winning four straight in Class S.

A few key members have graduated since then, particularly former captains captains Andrew Bell, Sydney Louit and David Gelfand. Bell was a diver and Louit swam the 200 IM. Gelfand is a freestyle swimmer.

Weston also graduated freestyle swimmers Stefan Garbee (All-SWC) and Teague Chamberlain. Charlie Gosnell, who competed in the 100 backstroke, has also graduated.

The Trojans still have a lot of talent coming back in a number of events. It should not take long to get up to speed.

The team has an experienced senior class that includes captains Nathan Katz, Mateauz Babinski and Sam Stuart. Katz (All-SWC) swims the 200 individual medley and the breaststroke but can also swim wherever he is needed, according to Barone.

Babinski will be in the sprints and the butterfly, while Stuart (All-SWC) is a 50- and 100-meter swimmer. Weston is unsure of the status of captain Niall Taylor, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

“They’re the core that will carry us through meets and be foundations for stronger relays,” said Barone.

Classmate Josh Franco (All-SWC) is a freestyle swimmer who can swim in a number of other events if needed. Liam Simmons (All-SWC) should be one of the top divers in the conference this season, according to Barone.

For the breaststroke Weston has senior Charlie Palsho (All-SWC). Mitchell Levi (All-SWC second team) is back for the 50 free.

From the junior class is Oscar Petersen (All-SWC), who will swim the butterfly, backstroke and IM events. Misha Moffly (All-SWC) will score points as a diver.

Weston also has two sophomore divers in Owen Simmons and Parker Smith.

“All four divers should be strong point scorers through the season and into championships,” said Barone.

With such talent, the Trojans once again hope to have a strong showing at the conference meet (top three finish). They also have a shot at winning another state title.

“The Class M championship is definitely on the radar, assuming we train hard and work hard and do what we’re supposed to,” said Barone. “We’re going to be competitive against who we’re against. It’s a small team but a deep team in terms of talent.”