Christopher Plummer of Weston is Golden Globe nominee

Christopher Plummer of Weston has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as J. Paul Getty in the film All the Money in the World.

Plummer was a last-minute replacement for actor Kevin Spacey, who was dismissed following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Spacey’s scenes were quickly reshot with Plummer and the film was released in time for the Golden Globe deadline.

In 2012, at age 82, Plummer became the oldest person to ever win an Academy Award for acting. He won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the film Beginners.

The Golden Globe award ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC on Jan. 7.