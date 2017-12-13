Weston WOW offers art programs

The Weston WOW after-school program is offering a number of winter art programs.

Hurlbutt Elementary School

Drawing Mixed Media, grades K-2: Winter session runs Jan. 8-March 19 (no class Jan. 15 or Feb.19). Class is taught Mondays from 3:15 to 4:15. Eight-week session, all materials included. Children will learn to draw in a creative, non-judgmental environment. They will use a variety of materials to draw what they see and to enhance their drawings with their own creative ideas. Drawing concepts like design, shading, and perspective will be taught

Drawing Mixed Media, grades K-2: Winter session runs Jan. 12-March 23 (no class Feb. 16 or March 16). Class is taught Fridays from 3:15 to 4:15. Nine-week session, all materials included.

Weston Intermediate School

Cartooning: Winter session runs Jan. 9-March 20. Class is taught Tuesdays, from 3:15 to 4:15. Eleven-week session, all materials included. Children will learn to draw cartoon characters, superheroes and comic strips in a creative, nonjudgmental environment. Students will learn to develop characters and story lines with associated dramatic illustration through the power of drawing.

Drawing Mixed Media, grades 3 -5: Winter session runs Jan. 11-March 22 (no class Feb.15 or March 15). Class is taught Thursdays, from 3:15 to 4:15. Nine-week session, all materials included.

To register, visit Weston WOW at westonyouthservices.org or call 203-222-2586.

Paint, Draw & More!

Weston WOW’s teaching staff consists of skilled area artists and instructors who have been trained by Paint, Draw & More! to present a nurturing and creative art lesson that upholds a standard of excellence to fulfill a child’s drawing needs.