Georgetown holds Holiday Festival

Despite more than six inches of snow that fell on Redding on Saturday, several hundred people turned out Sunday afternoon, Dec. 10, for the Georgetown Holiday Festival.

Hosted by local businesses and artisans in the Georgetown community, the festival — held along Main Street — has taken place on and off for the past eight years. Admission was free.

According to Redding resident Bonnie Troy, who helps run the festival, its purpose is to “bring the community together to celebrate the holiday season, and to provide local businesses and artisans an opportunity to give back to their ‘peeps,’” she said.

She said that it’s nice when “lots of local folks come out to march or just watch.”

A short parade from the top of Main Street to Lombardi’s Trattoria kicked off the event. The parade featured a fire engine from the Georgetown firehouse, antique cars and tractors, a rescue horse, and various clubs and organizations, including a Cub Scout troop and the Georgetown Lions Club.

New features this year included face painting, balloon twisting, and a Toys for Tots fund-raising table.

Santa Claus took photographs with festival-goers and he got many requests this year for American Girl dolls, Nerf guns and electronic items.

Redding resident William Dexter started the festival, and even lends Santa Claus a hand at a busy time of the year.

All proceeds from the festival go to Rising Starr Horse Rescue, a non-profit volunteer organization in Redding specializing in the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of abandoned, neglected and abused horses, and the Georgetown Fire Department.

Hayrides were also available. Redding First Selectman Julia Selectman went on one of them.

“There are at least twice as many people here than last year,” said Pemberton, looking pleased. “I would like to thank all the businesses for getting involved and making this happen.”

Weston resident Jeff Sears said he was very impressed with the festival turnout.

“This is a great little gathering,” he said. “It brings people together to celebrate their community.”

“We in Weston can do a little thing like this — but we will make sure it’s on a different day so it doesn’t interfere with this one,” Sears chuckled.

Fred Baker of Redding continually gave hayrides, which took people on a short round-trip ride up the street. As soon as one ride ended, he filled the wagon up with another group.

“I’ll keep going until there is nobody left here,” Baker said with a smile. “Seeing the smile on the kids’ faces is the best part.”