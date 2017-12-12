Obituary: Matthew Thomas Ogiba, 69, of Weston

Matthew Thomas Ogiba, age 69, of Weston, CT, died peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on Friday, December 8. He was the loving husband for 37 years of Enid Hernandez Ogiba.

Matt was born in Stamford, CT on October 10, 1948, the son of the late Matthew Henry Ogiba and Alexandria Loretta Czujak Ogiba.

A longtime Weston resident, Matthew was an active member of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department as well as a coach for his children’s sports teams.

Growing up in the Springdale area of Stamford, Matt graduated from Fairfield Prep, followed by Scranton University for his undergrad and completed his M.B.A from UConn before entering a career in finance.

In addition to his wife, Matt is survived by 4 loving children, who will dearly miss him, Christian A. Ogiba, Matthew Brandon Ogiba, Elizabeth J.P. Ackerman and Kelly A.G. Ogiba.

Services will be held on Friday, December 15th, at 11:00 am, at St. Francis of Assisi in Weston. A Reception sponsored by the Weston Volunteer Fire Department to follow.

The Family asks Donations to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department are made in lieu of flowers and wishes to thank the continued support of the St. Francis of Assisi community.

Magner Funeral Home, Inc., 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, handled arrangements.